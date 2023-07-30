Cypress Capital Group Sells 470 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 470.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

INVH opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

