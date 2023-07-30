Cypress Capital Group Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RY opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.