Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance
CYRBY remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
