Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Danaos has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaos

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other Danaos news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $8,966,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $6,691,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaos by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

