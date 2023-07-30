Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $461.84.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $427.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.91 and its 200 day moving average is $400.37.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.