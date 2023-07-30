Denver Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

