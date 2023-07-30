DeversiFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156.73 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and approximately $156.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

