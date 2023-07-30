Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.9 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $65.98. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Dollarama has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $67.73.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.