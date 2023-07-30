DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Head-To-Head Survey

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kingsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Kingsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kingsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 61.42%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Kingsoft.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Kingsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -73.07% 3.84% 3.09% Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Kingsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.40 -$233.98 million ($4.61) -1.97 Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A $0.56 5.93

Kingsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Kingsoft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Kingsoft

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is also involved in the research and development of games, and the provision of PC games and mobile games services. In addition, it engages in the research, development, operation, and distribution of games; research and development of online games; marketing and operation of SMS, and wireless service of online games and application software; sale and operation of office application software; marketing and operation of entertainment software products; and research, development, and distribution of consumer application software. Kingsoft Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.