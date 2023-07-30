Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 174,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

