DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09 to $6.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 816,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.