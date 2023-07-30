DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09 to $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DTE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.57. 816,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.76.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

