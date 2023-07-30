Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1,784.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

DE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.11. 1,194,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.37. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

