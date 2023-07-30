EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 21,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

