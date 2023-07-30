EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.29. 341,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.18 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

