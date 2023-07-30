Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

