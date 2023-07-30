Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.26

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.26 and traded as high as C$21.49. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 229,443 shares changing hands.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.2643068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.