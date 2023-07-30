Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.26

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.26 and traded as high as C$21.49. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 229,443 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.2643068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
