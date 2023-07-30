ELIS (XLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,767.81

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $13,767.81 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03700932 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,907.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

