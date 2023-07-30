Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 53,111 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 721,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

