Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 135,676 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,676 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.55% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,279. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.85.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,765 shares of company stock valued at $416,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

