Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.47% of Ameresco worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $20,914,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Ameresco by 19.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ameresco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. 243,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,197. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

