Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 122.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $532,161.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,139,054 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

