Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0756 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 90.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Energi has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $640,670.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 76.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,135,095 coins and its circulating supply is 67,133,369 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

