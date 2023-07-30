EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. EQB has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.