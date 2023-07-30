ERC20 Trading 65.1% Lower This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $605.96 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 65.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,433.00 or 1.00018800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0120642 USD and is down -64.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $567.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

