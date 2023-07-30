Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

