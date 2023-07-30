Everdome Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $482,428.13 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

