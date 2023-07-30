FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.20 Billion

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $30.05 or 0.00102461 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $138.59 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 2,114,495.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 30.7038539 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

