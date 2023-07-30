FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

FBK stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

