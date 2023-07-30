Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.93 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and approximately $71,875.91 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.31 or 1.00048537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97632484 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $73,514.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

