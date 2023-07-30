Financial Comparison: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) vs. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety -0.38% 27.70% 9.95%

Risk & Volatility

Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $34.48 million 1.14 -$18.57 million N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.53 billion 4.29 $179.63 million ($0.17) -981.65

This table compares Guardforce AI and MSA Safety’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 MSA Safety 0 0 2 0 3.00

Guardforce AI currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.69%. MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Guardforce AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Guardforce AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.