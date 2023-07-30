Financial Comparison: H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) & Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of H World Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Whitbread shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for H World Group and Whitbread, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

H World Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. Given H World Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Whitbread.

This table compares H World Group and Whitbread’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $2.01 billion 7.73 -$264.00 million ($0.11) -434.00 Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 23.46

Whitbread has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H World Group. H World Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitbread, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H World Group and Whitbread’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group -1.23% -1.99% -0.31% Whitbread N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H World Group beats Whitbread on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.