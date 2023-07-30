Financial Contrast: Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.61% -2.92% QuinStreet -3.00% -6.32% -4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Powerr and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.43%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

1.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Powerr and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$4.46 million ($0.56) -2.55 QuinStreet $582.10 million 0.81 -$5.25 million ($0.33) -26.51

Smart Powerr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Powerr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

