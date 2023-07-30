First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. 5,321,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

