First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.63. 7,776,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

