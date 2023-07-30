First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE FFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.