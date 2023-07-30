First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.