First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 386,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,649. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

