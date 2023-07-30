First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.