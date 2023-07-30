FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 1,150,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,715. FMC Co. has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.