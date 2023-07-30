Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Announces Earnings Results

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$134.42 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 43.55%.
Foraco International Trading Up 4.0 %
TSE:FAR opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78. Foraco International has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Foraco International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foraco International
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.