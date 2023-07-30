Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 10,182 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
