FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.31. 1,994,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

