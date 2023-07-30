FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

