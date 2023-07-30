Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $108.74. 205,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

