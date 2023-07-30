GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 55,888 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,064. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

