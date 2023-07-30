Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

JETMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 19.36.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

