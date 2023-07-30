Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITS stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -56.86%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

