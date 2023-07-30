Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SOCL stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

