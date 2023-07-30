Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $449.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

