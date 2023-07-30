Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,921.85

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $366,921.85 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00319398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00869866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00546999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00063866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00131425 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.